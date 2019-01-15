Home > Politics

Awami League opens nomination form sales for women’s reserved seats

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jan 2019 12:01 BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2019 12:01 BdST

The ruling Awami League has started selling its nomination forms for the parliamentary seats reserved for women.

The sales of nomination forms began around 10:00am on Tuesday at the Awami League President's office in Dhanmondi and were inaugurated by General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

The sales will continue until the Election Commission announces the election schedule, said Awami League Office Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap.

The nomination forms are being sold for Tk 30,000 apiece.

Among the 350 seats in parliament, 50 are reserved exclusively for women.

While the 300 parliamentary seats are contested in a direct election, the reserved seats are allocated to political parties in proportion with their number of seats in parliament.

Accordingly, 43 seats will be allotted to the Awami League, four to the Jatiya Party, one each to the BNP and the Workers Party while the independent candidates may receive one seat if they join the votes.

The election schedule for the reserved seats will be announced on Feb 17, the Election Commission has said.

