Mirza Abbas, wife get eight-week anticipatory bail in graft case
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST
BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas have been granted anticipatory bail for eight weeks in the graft case against them for allegedly amassing illegal assets.
On Monday, the High Court bench comprising Justice Obaidul Hasan and Justice SM Quddus Zaman granted the bail after hearing the couple’s bail petition.
"The High Court has granted Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas anticipatory bail for eight weeks after which, they must surrender to the lower court,” said the Anti-Corruption Commission’s lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan.
“They must also cooperate with the investigating officers in the case when required,” he added.
ACC Assistant Director Md Salahuddin filed the case against the couple at the Shahjahanpur Police Station on Jan 7.
The case states that Afroza Abbas acquired wealth from illegal sources with the help of her husband and has illegal assets worth Tk 207,692,363 listed in her name.
Afroza identified herself as a housewife in her passport, but as a handicraft trader in her income tax filing, according to the case.
Abbas had no “mentionable” source of earnings before 1991 but he earned money through “bribery and corruption” while serving as Dhaka mayor and minister of housing and public works, according to the case dossier.
The case has been filed pursuant to section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, section 109 of the Penal Code and section 13 of the Money Laundering Prevention Act.
The couple contested for Dhaka seats in recent parliamentary elections on the BNP’s ticket but lost.
Abbas had said in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission that he owned wealth worth over Tk 561 million and earned over Tk 47.5 million annually.
According to Afroza’s affidavit, she had assets worth around Tk 356.8 million and her annual earnings amounted to a little over Tk 1 million.
