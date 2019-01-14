Ershad flying to Singapore again for medical treatment
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2019 21:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 21:01 BdST
Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad, who has been suffering from low haemoglobin in his blood, will fly to Singapore again for treatment of liver complications.
"(Ershad) is still sick. Although his liver problem improved a bit, we do not want to take any chances. He will go to Singapore again soon,” Jatiya Party Joint Office Secretary MA Razzak Khan told bdnews24.com on Monday.
Amid allegations of nominating election candidates in exchange for hefty sums of money, Ershad went to Singapore for ‘advanced medical treatment’ in December, weeks before the parliamentary polls.
The former military ruler returned to Dhaka days before the vote and won the ballot in his home constituency of Rangpur-3.
He took oath as an MP after he arrived at the parliament building in a wheelchair.
Later, he was removed as the prime minister’s special envoy after getting the speaker’s approval as the leader of the official opposition in parliament.
Ershad made his brother and party Co-Chairman GM Quader the deputy leader of the official opposition in parliament.
“Jatiya Party will never become a questionable opposition in the parliament. We will gain confidence of the common people by playing the role of a real opposition in parliament so that before the next national election, the Jatiya Party can be established as a stronger party, "said Quader at a programme at the party’s Banani office on Monday.
He hoped that many popular and socially established leaders would join the party due to the new political equation.
