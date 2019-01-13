Badruddoza asks Kamal Hossain to apologise for ‘distrusting’ Bikalpadhara on Jamaat

Bikalpadhara, which had tried to form the Oikya Front alliance, did not contest in the election under the coalition’s umbrella after its reservations about allowing Jamaat leaders to fight with the BNP’s ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol, which the Front used as well.

Badruddoza’s party finally went to the parliamentary polls under the umbrella of the ruling Awami League-led Grand Alliance and won two seats.

At the reception of its two new MPs, Badruddoza welcomed Dr Kamal’s remarks that it was mistake for the Oikya Front to field Jamaat candidates.

“Kamal Hossain has said he had no idea that it was going to be an alliance with the Jamaat. I want to believe him. But still I am happy that he has realised after so many days,” Badruddoza said.

File Photo: Gono Forum chief Kamal Hossain speaks to Jukto Front Chairman and Bikalpadhara Bangladesh President AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury at a rally of the Jatiya Oikya Prokriya in Dhaka on Aug 22, 2018.

Thanking Dr Kamal for the “belated realisation”, Badruddoza said, “It has been proved today what the Bikalpadhara has been saying is correct. Kamal Hossain should have said today that it was a mistake to not trust us at the time.

“He could have said this much. He should have apologised to the Bikalpadhara,” he added.

In an interview with the Indian Express three days before the Dec 30 elections, Kamal said: “I am sorry to say that fielding ex-Jamaat people is stupid.”

"In my view, it was a mistake," he said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Saturday, two weeks after the election won by the Awami League by a landslide.

Claiming that he did not know about the participation of 25 Jamaat candidates in the election, Kamal said, “I’ve already publicly said that no Jamaat men were in the Oikya Front and no-one told me anything about their participation.”

Badruddoza, son of Awami League leader Kafil Uddin Chowdhury, became the president of Bangladesh during the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami’s 2001-06 tenure.

The founding secretary general of the BNP, Badruddoza formed the Bikalpadhara after he was removed from the President’s Office.

On Sunday, Badruddoza said it is time the anti-independence forces realised that Bangladesh was not a place for them to do politics.

The BNP has won six seats in the 11th parliament and Dr Kamal’s Gono Forum two. They have alleged widespread rigging and demanded a fresh vote.

Their MPs-elect would not take oath.

But Badruddoza said he thought the BNP should join parliament for the sake of democracy.