Badruddoza asks Kamal Hossain to apologise for ‘distrusting’ Bikalpadhara on Jamaat
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2019 23:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 01:01 BdST
AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury has asked Jatiya Oikya Front chief Dr Kamal Hossain to apologise for “distrusting” the Bikalpadhara Bangladesh on the issue of Jamaat-e-Islami.
Bikalpadhara, which had tried to form the Oikya Front alliance, did not contest in the election under the coalition’s umbrella after its reservations about allowing Jamaat leaders to fight with the BNP’s ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol, which the Front used as well.
Badruddoza’s party finally went to the parliamentary polls under the umbrella of the ruling Awami League-led Grand Alliance and won two seats.
At the reception of its two new MPs, Badruddoza welcomed Dr Kamal’s remarks that it was mistake for the Oikya Front to field Jamaat candidates.
“Kamal Hossain has said he had no idea that it was going to be an alliance with the Jamaat. I want to believe him. But still I am happy that he has realised after so many days,” Badruddoza said.
File Photo: Gono Forum chief Kamal Hossain speaks to Jukto Front Chairman and Bikalpadhara Bangladesh President AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury at a rally of the Jatiya Oikya Prokriya in Dhaka on Aug 22, 2018.
“He could have said this much. He should have apologised to the Bikalpadhara,” he added.
In an interview with the Indian Express three days before the Dec 30 elections, Kamal said: “I am sorry to say that fielding ex-Jamaat people is stupid.”
"In my view, it was a mistake," he said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Saturday, two weeks after the election won by the Awami League by a landslide.
Claiming that he did not know about the participation of 25 Jamaat candidates in the election, Kamal said, “I’ve already publicly said that no Jamaat men were in the Oikya Front and no-one told me anything about their participation.”
The founding secretary general of the BNP, Badruddoza formed the Bikalpadhara after he was removed from the President’s Office.
On Sunday, Badruddoza said it is time the anti-independence forces realised that Bangladesh was not a place for them to do politics.
The BNP has won six seats in the 11th parliament and Dr Kamal’s Gono Forum two. They have alleged widespread rigging and demanded a fresh vote.
Their MPs-elect would not take oath.
But Badruddoza said he thought the BNP should join parliament for the sake of democracy.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Badruddoza asks Kamal Hossain to apologise for ‘distrusting’ Bikalpadhara on Jamaat
- Opposition can exist outside parliament, says BNP chief Khaleda in court
- Hasan Mahmud looks to Kamal Hossain for ‘final decision’ on BNP’s ties to Jamaat
- PM Hasina will invite all parties to talks again, says Quader
- PM Hasina urges BNP to join parliament for democracy
- Kamal Hossain regrets Jamaat participation in election
- Sajeeb Wazed analyses Awami League victory on Facebook
- Government fears talks because it has no answers to 'fake election': Rizvi
- Distraught by loss, opposition questions the polls, says Quader
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad removed as PM’s special envoy
Most Read
- Bangladesh boosts garment wage in six grades amid worker protests
- Saudi teen who fled family welcomed as 'brave new Canadian' in Toronto
- Garment owners threaten to cut off pay of protesting workers
- PM Hasina will invite all parties to talks again, says Quader
- Hefazat’s Shafi says he opposes coeducation, not women’s education
- MP’s son arrested in Satkhira
- Bangladesh passport moves up three spots in ranking of access power
- Garment workers resume protests in Dhaka
- Kamal Hossain regrets Jamaat participation in election
- Opposition can exist outside parliament, says BNP chief Khaleda in court