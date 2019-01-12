Home > Politics

Kamal Hossain regrets Jamaat participation in election

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST

Jatiya Oikya Front chief Kamal Hossain has admitted that the fielding of Jamaat-e-Islami leaders in the 11th parliamentary election by the opposition alliance was a mistake.

"In my view, it was a mistake," he said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Saturday, two weeks after the election.

Kamal also said he would mount pressure on the BNP, a key ally of the Oikya Front, over the issue.

Claiming that he did not know about the participation of 25 Jamaat candidates in the election, Kamal said, “I’ve already publicly said that no Jamaat men were in the Oikya Front and no-one told me anything about their participation.”

