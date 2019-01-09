Oikya Front to hold dialogue demanding fresh polls

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the decision after a meeting of the coalition’s steering committee at its chief Dr Kamal Hossain’s home in Dhaka on Tuesday night.

Mirza Fakhrul said they have not set a date for the programme.

They also decided to start cases at the electoral tribunal and visit the areas where violence took place after the Dec 30 parliamentary elections.

The top leaders of the alliance would visit Sylhet’s Balaganj within a week, he said. They earlier visited Noakhali after the vote.

The Election Commission has rejected the Oikya Front’s demand for fresh polls. The alliance alleged widespread rigging and submitted a memorandum for the same demand to the EC earlier.

Dr Kamal said they reviewed the election in the meeting.

“The people could not elect their representatives,” he alleged.