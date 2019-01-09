Oikya Front to hold dialogue demanding fresh polls
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2019 01:01 BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2019 01:01 BdST
The Jatiya Oikya Front has decided to organise a “national” dialogue demanding fresh elections.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the decision after a meeting of the coalition’s steering committee at its chief Dr Kamal Hossain’s home in Dhaka on Tuesday night.
Mirza Fakhrul said they have not set a date for the programme.
They also decided to start cases at the electoral tribunal and visit the areas where violence took place after the Dec 30 parliamentary elections.
The top leaders of the alliance would visit Sylhet’s Balaganj within a week, he said. They earlier visited Noakhali after the vote.
The Election Commission has rejected the Oikya Front’s demand for fresh polls. The alliance alleged widespread rigging and submitted a memorandum for the same demand to the EC earlier.
Dr Kamal said they reviewed the election in the meeting.
“The people could not elect their representatives,” he alleged.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina warns ministers against being carefree, says they are under her watch
- No condition to share cabinet posts with allies: Quader
- New cabinet members take bus ride to Savar memorial
- ACC prosecutes BNP leader Abbas, wife Afroza over ‘illegal assets’
- Awami League’s Quader defends axing of senior leaders from cabinet
- Court defers indictment of Khaleda Zia in the Cumilla murder case
- Government blocking Khaleda from meeting relatives in jail, says Rizvi
- Hasina takes new crew on board, shuns some heavyweights
- Ershad will seek deputy prime minister status for opposition leader in parliament
- No Awami League allies in new cabinet
Most Read
- Garment workers continue protests for third day in Dhaka
- New cabinet members take bus ride to Savar memorial
- Bangladesh is poised to be world's 24th largest economy by 2033: Report
- New Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi says he wants a corruption-free Bangladesh
- Bangladeshi man ‘shot dead after crossing border into India’
- Iron chest found under old building in Satkhira
- World Bank's Kim abruptly resigns to join infrastructure firm
- Bproperty acquires Lamudi in Bangladesh
- State Minister Palak gets flak for helmet-less ride to work
- ACC prosecutes BNP leader Abbas, wife Afroza over ‘illegal assets’