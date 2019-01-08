New cabinet members take bus ride to Savar memorial
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST
New cabinet members have taken a bus ride to Savar to pay tribute to martyrs at the National Memorial just the day after the government was sworn in.
The cabinet members led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid their respects to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi on Tuesday morning. Later they went to Savar to pay their homage to Liberation War martyrs.
The flagged cars allocated for the cabinet members had reached their residences before they were sworn in on Monday. But none of the members took the car with them as they went to Savar.
Except for Hasina, all members of the cabinet took a ride to Savar and also on their way to return to the parliament on four air-conditioned minibuses.
Some of them even had to use extra seats between the two rows of seats inside the buses.
“We’ll take the bus again tomorrow to pay homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara,” Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury told bdnews24.com.
The ministers in Bangladesh usually have made it to the headlines by taking advantage of protocol and even driving the car on the opposite side of the road. It has been an unprecedented incident in the history of the country where all cabinet members rode the bus together.
