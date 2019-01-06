Dhaka court sends Nazmul Huda to jail in bribery case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST
A Dhaka court has sent former minister Nazmul Huda to jail after he turned himself in to the court over a bribery case.
Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-2 Judge HM Ruhul Imran dismissed a bail petition from the former BNP leader and sent him to jail on Sunday.
A lower court had sentenced Nazmul Huda to seven years in prison for accepting a bribe of Tk 24 million from a weekly paper called the ‘Khoborer Ontorale’. In 2017, the High Court had reduced his sentence to four years in prison.
The Supreme Court released the full High Court decision in the case on Nov 19 last year. The decision had instructed Huda to turn himself in to the court within 45 days.
Huda, a two-time minister under Khaleda Zia, left the BNP and formed the BNF. After the BNF lost its party registration he formed the Trinamool BNP.
Huda contested the 11th national parliamentary elections as an independent candidate under the Grand Alliance for the Dhaka-17 seat and lost.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ershad takes oath as member of parliament
- Dhaka court sends Nazmul Huda to jail in bribery case
- Syed Ashraf’s mortal remains flown home from Bangkok
- Kamal Hossain signals two Gono Forum leaders may take oath
- BNP can do nothing but complain: Quader
- Ershad nominates Ranga as opposition chief whip
- Fakhrul headed to Noakhali to meet gang-rape victim
- RAB arrests ex-Tarique aide, BNP candidate Nuruddin Apu over ’polls money plot’
- Awami League to rally in Dhaka on Jan 19 to celebrate election victory
- BNP leader Rizvi slams EC’s ‘Pitha Utsab’
Most Read
- Kamal Hossain signals two Gono Forum leaders may take oath
- New cabinet to be announced at 5pm
- Labour protest blocks Uttara road
- Dhaka court sends Nazmul Huda to jail in bribery case
- Student from Bangladeshi family aims to become Hong Kong’s first ethnic minority lawmaker
- Syed Ashraf’s mortal remains flown home from Bangkok
- Fakhrul consoles the victim of alleged gang-rape in Noakhali
- Pompeo plans to press Saudi leaders over killing of Khashoggi
- In price and value, Chinese phone makers outpace Apple in much of the world
- Awami League expels Noakhali leader Ruhul Amin over election day gang-rape