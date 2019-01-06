Home > Politics

Dhaka court sends Nazmul Huda to jail in bribery case

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST

A Dhaka court has sent former minister Nazmul Huda to jail after he turned himself in to the court over a bribery case.

Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-2 Judge HM Ruhul Imran dismissed a bail petition from the former BNP leader and sent him to jail on Sunday.

A lower court had sentenced Nazmul Huda to seven years in prison for accepting a bribe of Tk 24 million from a weekly paper called the ‘Khoborer Ontorale’. In 2017, the High Court had reduced his sentence to four years in prison.

The Supreme Court released the full High Court decision in the case on Nov 19 last year. The decision had instructed Huda to turn himself in to the court within 45 days.

Huda, a two-time minister under Khaleda Zia, left the BNP and formed the BNF. After the BNF lost its party registration he formed the Trinamool BNP.

Huda contested the 11th national parliamentary elections as an independent candidate under the Grand Alliance for the Dhaka-17 seat and lost.

More to follow

