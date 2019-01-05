Kamal Hossain signals two Gono Forum leaders may take oath
Published: 05 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST
Gono Forum President Kamal Hossain signals that the two candidates from his party who won in the Dec 30 polls may take their seats in parliament.
“We are looking at the matter positively,” the Jatiya Oikya Front chief said. “And we will take a positive decision.”
There were doubts that the Gono Forum candidates would take their seats because the opposition alliance boycotted the results of the Dec 30 polls.
Awami League and Jatiya Party members of parliament took their oaths of office on Thursday, but the two Gono Forum winners and five BNP winners did not.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that day: “The time for taking oaths has passed. Why would we take office if we are boycotting the results? We say clearly that we will not take the oaths.”
Kamal Hossain indicated that his party may diverge from the decision of its allies at a meeting on Saturday.
Asked whether the two winning Gono Forum candidates would take their seats, he said: “We are adopting a positive approach.”
“The two candidates who won did so in the face of difficult competition. We will take positive decisions in their case.”
Gono Forum candidate and former DUCSU Vice President Sultan Mohammad Monsur won as the paddy sheaf candidate from Moulvibazar-2, while Gono Forum’s Mukabbir Khan won with the party’s ‘rising sun’ symbol.
Asked whether Monsur’s election win under a paddy sheaf symbol could cause issues with the BNP, Kamal said he did not believe it would.
