Ershad nominates Ranga as opposition chief whip
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST
Jatiya Party chairman HM Ershad has nominated the party’s secretary general Moshiur Rahman Ranga for the role of opposition whip in Parliament, after the party decided to form the main opposition.
On Friday, Ershad, who has nominated himself as the leader of the opposition, informed speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary of the Jatiya Party’s choice of Ranga as the opposition whip in a letter.
“The Jatiya Party will assume the role of the main opposition in the 11th national parliament. In keeping with my role as the chairman of Jatiya Party, I will head the party in parliament as the leader of the opposition and the party co-chairman Ghulam Mohammed Quader will serve as the deputy leader. I am nominating the party’s secretary general Moshiur Rahman Ranga as the chief whip of the opposition,” read the signed letter from Ershad.
The government chief whip in parliament enjoys the status of a minister while other whips hold the rank of state ministers.
The appointments are formally made with the approval of the president. But no such ministerial rank is allocated to opposition whips.
More stories
