Home > Politics

Ershad nominates Ranga as opposition chief whip

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST

Jatiya Party chairman HM Ershad has nominated the party’s secretary general Moshiur Rahman Ranga for the role of opposition whip in Parliament, after the party decided to form the main opposition.

On Friday, Ershad, who has nominated himself as the leader of the opposition, informed speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary of the Jatiya Party’s choice of Ranga as the opposition whip in a letter.

“The Jatiya Party will assume the role of the main opposition in the 11th national parliament. In keeping with my role as the chairman of Jatiya Party, I will head the party in parliament as the leader of the opposition and the party co-chairman Ghulam Mohammed Quader will serve as the deputy leader.  I am nominating the party’s secretary general Moshiur Rahman Ranga as the chief whip of the opposition,” read the signed letter from Ershad.

The government chief whip in parliament enjoys the status of a minister while other whips hold the rank of state ministers.

The appointments are formally made with the approval of the president. But no such ministerial rank is allocated to opposition whips.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

AL has created a state of fear: Fakhrul

Tarique Rahman and Miah Nuruddin Ahmed Apu. Photo: Facebook

Ex-Tarique aide held over ‘polls money plot’

AL rallies in Dhaka on Jan 19

BNP slams EC festivities

Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu

Fakhrul meets US ambassador

Cabinet could have ‘surprises’: Quader

Ershad to lead main opposition in parliament 

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.