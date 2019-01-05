BNP can do nothing but complain: Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST
The BNP has nothing else to do, but to make allegations after failing to spark a movement and losing the national election, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.
TM
Quader made the comments at a press conference on Saturday on the BNP secretary general’s visit to the US ambassador after the 11th parliamentary election.
“What else can they do now other than complaining to foreigners? They were unable to develop a movement in ten years. They have contested the national election and we thank them for that. But even in the election they have failed badly. They have failed to start a movement, failed to win the election, what else can they resort to now?” said Quader.
“They have said many things the general people, and now they are complaining to foreigners. This is a return to their old habits. What can we say about this situation?” added Quader.
The Jatiya Oikya Front, in which the BNP was the largest party, has rejected the results of the Dec 30 election, making allegations of vote rigging.
“Mirza Fakhrul’s words are the incomprehensible blabber of a politician who has failed to spark a movement and win an election,” said Quader.
Claiming that the current Awami League administration is more united than any time in the past, Quader said, "Let me give an example. Just look at Hatia. The place is ridden with organisational problems. We tried repeatedly to unite the leaders, but could not do so. But this time they were firmly united. Everybody was on the same stage. They have remained united even after the election.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ershad nominates Ranga as opposition chief whip
- Fakhrul headed to Noakhali to meet gang-rape victim
- RAB arrests ex-Tarique aide, BNP candidate Nuruddin Apu over ’polls money plot’
- Awami League to rally in Dhaka on Jan 19 to celebrate election victory
- BNP leader Rizvi slams EC’s ‘Pitha Utsab’
- Fakhrul meets US ambassador over ‘election irregularities’
- Cabinet could have ‘big surprises’: Obaidul Quader
- Hasina, Awami League MPs pay homage to Bangabandhu
- Jatiya Party’s Ershad to lead main opposition in parliament
- A friend remembers Syed Ashraf’s journey through war, loss and fears
Most Read
- EC under BNP fire over 'barbaric' barbecue
- RAB arrests ex-Tarique aide, BNP candidate Nuruddin Apu over 'polls money plot'
- Police catch ‘main culprit’ behind gang-rape on election day
- Minister Syed Ashraful Islam dies in Bangkok
- Rakhine Buddhist rebels kill 13 in Independence Day attack on Myanmar police posts
- Dhaka consumers greeted with rice price shock, farmers with good news in New Year
- Jatiya Party’s Ershad to lead main opposition in parliament
- Cabinet could have ‘big surprises’: Obaidul Quader
- Fakhrul meets US ambassador over ‘election irregularities’
- Student from Bangladeshi family aims to become Hong Kong’s first ethnic minority lawmaker