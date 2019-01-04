RAB arrests ex-Tarique aide, BNP candidate Nuruddin Apu over 'polls money plot'
Published: 04 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2019 21:01 BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested Miah Nuruddin Ahmad Apu, a former aide to BNP acting chief Tarique Rahman, over the seizure of money in Dhaka before the elections.
Apu, who contested for the Shariatpur-3 seat in the Dec 30 general election as a BNP candidate but lost, was arrested at the United Hospital in the capital on Friday afternoon, RAB-1 Commander Sarwar Bin Kashem said.
RAB spokesman Mufti Mahmud Khan said Apu will remain admitted to the hospital for treatment.
Apu was hospitalised after being injured in clashes in Shariatpur during campaign on Dec 24.
RAB officials confiscated Tk 80 million in cash and Tk 100 million in cheques from export-import firm and contractor United Corporations at Motijheel in the capital on Dec 25. They also arrested its Managing Director AM Ali Haider alias Nafiz and Office Assistant Alamgir Hossain.
The trio were remanded in police custody in a case started over money laundering and antiterrorism charges.
One of the arrestees, Joynal had close links to the ‘Hawa Bhaban’, a building at Banani that had been the centre of power during the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government, according to Benazir.
A former vice-president of the JCD’s Jagannath University unit, Apu was an assistant personal secretary to Tarique.
They were seen together when the son of BNP chief Khaleda Zia travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah a few years ago.
More stories
