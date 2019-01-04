Home > Politics

RAB arrests ex-Tarique aide, BNP candidate Nuruddin Apu over 'polls money plot'

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2019 21:01 BdST

Previous Next
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested Miah Nuruddin Ahmad Apu, a former aide to BNP acting chief Tarique Rahman, over the seizure of money in Dhaka before the elections.
Related Stories

Apu, who contested for the Shariatpur-3 seat in the Dec 30 general election as a BNP candidate but lost, was arrested at the United Hospital in the capital on Friday afternoon, RAB-1 Commander Sarwar Bin Kashem said.

RAB spokesman Mufti Mahmud Khan said Apu will remain admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Apu was hospitalised after being injured in clashes in Shariatpur during campaign on Dec 24.

RAB officials confiscated Tk 80 million in cash and Tk 100 million in cheques from export-import firm and contractor United Corporations at Motijheel in the capital on Dec 25. They also arrested its Managing Director AM Ali Haider alias Nafiz and Office Assistant Alamgir Hossain. 

After finding Apu’s posters at the United Corporations, the elite police unit raided his Amena Enterprise at Gulshan and arrested its General Manager Joynal Abedin. 

The trio were remanded in police custody in a case started over money laundering and antiterrorism charges.

RAB Director General Benazir Ahmed said they had foiled a “horrible conspiracy” in which around Tk 1.5 billion came from Dubai through Hundi.

One of the arrestees, Joynal had close links to the ‘Hawa Bhaban’, a building at Banani that had been the centre of power during the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government, according to Benazir.

A former vice-president of the JCD’s Jagannath University unit, Apu was an assistant personal secretary to Tarique.

They were seen together when the son of BNP chief Khaleda Zia travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah a few years ago.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Tarique Rahman and Miah Nuruddin Ahmed Apu. Photo: Facebook

Ex-Tarique aide held over ‘polls money plot’

AL rallies in Dhaka on Jan 19

BNP slams EC festivities

Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu

Fakhrul meets US ambassador

Cabinet could have ‘surprises’: Quader

Ershad to lead main opposition in parliament 

Syed Ashraful Islam (File Photo)

Syed Ashraf, a true democrat: Moyeen Khan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.