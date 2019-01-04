Cabinet could have ‘big surprises’: Obaidul Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has hinted at a ‘big surprise’ in the composition of the new cabinet.
The ruling party is preparing to form government for a third consecutive term after securing a landslide win in Sunday’s national election.
He made the remarks after new Awami League MPs paid tribute to Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi’s Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Friday.
Asked about their plans for the new cabinet, Quader said it will have ministers both “young and old”. The new cabinet will be sworn in to office during a ceremony at Bangabhaban on Monday.
The Awami League-led Grand Alliance won a remarkable 288 seats in the national elections, among which, 257 seats were secured by Awami League candidates.
Its main opposition, the BNP and its allies at the Jatiya Oikya Front could only manage seven seats amid reports of widespread rigging and other irregularities.
While the winners from the Grand Alliance were being sworn in to parliament on Thursday, the BNP stayed away from the ceremony.
The BNP and Oikya Jote have rejected the outcome of the elections and demanded fresh polls under a neutral election-time government.
The BNP made a “big mistake” by boycotting the last general election, and are making “a bigger mistake” by refusing to take oath of office, claimed Quader.
“The people have given their verdict and they should respect it,” he said Quader.
Mourning the death of Awami League’s former general secretary Syed Ashraful Islam, who passed away on Thursday night, Quader said his predecessor still had “a lot more to offer” to politics in Bangladesh.
“Syed Ashraful Islam devoted his life to the Awami League. His death has caused irreparable damage to his party.”
“After 1975, Syed Ashraf played a huge role in London to support Bangabandhu’s two daughters.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Cabinet could have ‘big surprises’: Obaidul Quader
- Hasina, Awami League MPs pay homage to Bangabandhu
- Jatiya Party’s Ershad to lead main opposition in parliament
- A friend remembers Syed Ashraf’s journey through war, loss and fears
- Chhatra League cancels founding day plans after death of Syed Ashraf
- With Bodi at her side, wife Shahin MP vows to end yaba trade in Cox’s Bazar
- Nation lost a great son of the soil, true democrat: BNP’s Moyeen Khan on Syed Ashraf’s demise
- Cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza vows to shine in Bangladesh politics as well
- Up to 60% ballot boxes were stuffed before vote, BNP, allies tell EC
- Who to lead Jatiya Party in parliament? Still undecided
Most Read
- Minister Syed Ashraful Islam dies in Bangkok
- BNP leaders won’t take oath: Fakhrul
- New cabinet members to take oath Monday, says Bangabhaban spokesman
- Bangladesh MPs take oath after 11th national election
- Panic at Segunbagicha in Dhaka as Awami League groups clash
- Hasina gets green light from Hamid to form new government
- Selfless, intellectual giant in Bangladesh politics - colleagues pay tribute to Syed Ashraf
- Syed Ashraf seeks more time to take oath
- A reunion for the ages - former student comrade Najma amuses Hasina with Ganabhaban visit
- Who to lead Jatiya Party in parliament? Still undecided