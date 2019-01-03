Home > Politics

Oikya Front to submit memorandum to EC demanding fresh election

  Staff correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST

The Jatiya Oikya Front will submit a memorandum to the Election Commission, demanding a fresh election after cancelling the results of the 11th national election.

The candidates from all allies, including the BNP, are likely to go to the EC office and submit the memorandum at 3pm on Thursday.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir wrote a note to the chief election commissioner on the issue on Wednesday.

The BNP called on its candidates to the chairperson’s offices in Gulshan on Thursday morning to meet the secretary general which will be followed by the memorandum submission.

Among the 300 seats, the BNP had nominated its candidates for 298 seats under the paddy sheaf symbol with Oli Ahmed from its ally LDP contesting the Chattogram-14 seat under his party symbol umbrella and Hamidur Rahman Azad contesting the Cox’s Bazar-2 seat as an independent candidate.

The BNP has won five seats and its ally Gono Forum bagged two, compared to 267 seats won by the Awami League and its close allies who contested the election with the boat symbol.

