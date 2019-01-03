Home > Politics

Cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza vows to shine in Bangladesh politics as well

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jan 2019 23:01 BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2019 23:01 BdST

Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza says he is keen to replicate his cricketing success in politics.

He won a seat in the 11th parliamentary election by defeating his rivals by a massive margin.

 “I’ll continue to play both in sports and politics. I’ll try to do well in these two fields,” he said after taking oath as a member of parliament on Thursday.

The strapping pacer, known as the ‘Narail Express’, will play in sixth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League that will begin on Jan 5.

The cricketer promised that he would work for the welfare of the people as a public representative.

“The responsibility has increased a lot. I will try to work here (as a public representative) much the same way I’ve done in my sporting career, "he said after winning the election on Sunday.

The popular cricketer fetched 34 times more votes as a ruling Awami League candidate for the Narail-2 seat than his nearest rival the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance’s Fariduzzaman Farhad.

He got 271,210 votes while Farhad, the chairman of NPP, bagged 7,883 votes with the ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People are betrayed: BNP

Jatiya Party undecided again

We’re not taking any oath: Fakhrul

File Photo

Oikya Front to submit memorandum to EC

Which way will Jatiya Party go?

7 MPs can play great role: Quader

AL terrorising opposition leaders: Rizvi

Hope Oikya Front will take seats: AL-led alliance

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.