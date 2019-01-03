Cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza vows to shine in Bangladesh politics as well
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jan 2019 23:01 BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2019 23:01 BdST
Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza says he is keen to replicate his cricketing success in politics.
He won a seat in the 11th parliamentary election by defeating his rivals by a massive margin.
“I’ll continue to play both in sports and politics. I’ll try to do well in these two fields,” he said after taking oath as a member of parliament on Thursday.
The strapping pacer, known as the ‘Narail Express’, will play in sixth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League that will begin on Jan 5.
The cricketer promised that he would work for the welfare of the people as a public representative.
“The responsibility has increased a lot. I will try to work here (as a public representative) much the same way I’ve done in my sporting career, "he said after winning the election on Sunday.
The popular cricketer fetched 34 times more votes as a ruling Awami League candidate for the Narail-2 seat than his nearest rival the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance’s Fariduzzaman Farhad.
He got 271,210 votes while Farhad, the chairman of NPP, bagged 7,883 votes with the ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Up to 60% ballot boxes were stuffed before vote, BNP, allies tell EC
- Who to lead Jatiya Party in parliament? Still undecided
- BNP leaders won’t take oath: Fakhrul
- Oikya Front to submit memorandum to EC demanding fresh election
- Jatiya Party still undecided whether to remain ‘domesticated’ opposition
- Even seven members can play a great role in parliament: Quader to Oikya Front
- BNP says ruling party is terrorising opposition leaders after ‘rigged’ election
- Hope Oikya Front will take seats in parliament, says Awami League-led alliance
- BNP calls its candidates to Dhaka on Thursday
- Ershad again tries to install brother GM Quader as his successor in Jatiya Party
Most Read
- Panic at Segunbagicha in Dhaka as Awami League groups clash
- Minister Syed Ashraful Islam dies in Bangkok
- Bangladesh MPs take oath after 11th national election
- Local AL leader arrested over gang-rape in Noakhali on election day
- A reunion for the ages - former student comrade Najma amuses Hasina with Ganabhaban visit
- BNP leaders won’t take oath: Fakhrul
- Krishna Kaberi murderer sentenced to death
- Even seven members can play a big role in parliament: Quader to Oikya Front
- Hasina gets green light from Hamid to form new government
- Jatiya Party still undecided whether to remain ‘domesticated’ opposition