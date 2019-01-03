Home > Politics

BNP leaders won’t take oath: Fakhrul

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST

The BNP leaders who won seats in the parliamentary election will not take oath of office, the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam has said.

He was speaking to reporters outside the BNP chairperson’s office at Gulshan on Thursday noon.

Paddy sheaf candidates were in an “emergency meeting” with Mirza Fakhrul, while oath was being administered to newly-elected MPs of parliament in the morning.

“Why should we take oath when we have rejected this election,” he told reporters.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo

Oikya Front to submit memorandum to EC

Which way will Jatiya Party go?

7 MPs can play great role: Quader

AL terrorising opposition leaders: Rizvi

Hope Oikya Front will take seats: AL-led alliance

Ershad again names Quader as successor

BNP calls its candidates to Dhaka

Not an angel, nor a devil: Inu

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.