BNP leaders won’t take oath: Fakhrul
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST
The BNP leaders who won seats in the parliamentary election will not take oath of office, the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam has said.
He was speaking to reporters outside the BNP chairperson’s office at Gulshan on Thursday noon.
Paddy sheaf candidates were in an “emergency meeting” with Mirza Fakhrul, while oath was being administered to newly-elected MPs of parliament in the morning.
“Why should we take oath when we have rejected this election,” he told reporters.
More to follow
