Even seven members can play a great role in parliament: Quader to Oikya Front

The Awami League general secretary on Wednesday urged the MPs-elect of the opposition coalition to take oath as the Parliament Secretariat is all set to hold the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

“Even seven members can play a great role in parliament. Their voices may not be weak. The mic is equal for all even if they are small in number. Only one member speaks at a time,” he said.

“They can raise their voice, but it better not be harsh,” he added, speaking to reporters at the Secretariat in Dhaka.

Oikya Front partners the BNP and the Gono Forum managed only five and two seats respectively in Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

Won by the ruling party with a massive margin of seats, the polls were marred by deadly violence and allegations of irregularities, rigging and intimidation.

The opposition alliance rejected the results and demanded fresh polls alleging these were engineered.

They have hinted that their MPs-elect may not take oath after the “farcical” election.

“They should reconsider the issue. The people have elected them. I hope they will take oath and honour the people’s verdict,” Quader said.

He also said the Awami League was ready to face any legal battle over the election and respond politically to peaceful movement.

“The law enforcers will tackle violent movement. Time will say what to do,” he added.

The road transport and bridges minster reiterated that the new cabinet will be formed by Jan 10.