BNP says ruling party is terrorising opposition leaders after ‘rigged’ election

“It’s not the Awami League candidates who were elected to parliament but the UNOs and OCs from every part of the country,” Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Rizvi, who regularly makes statements to the media, held a press conference on Wednesday after a two-day gap during the election.

“The Awami League is now terrorising the leaders, activists and supporters of the paddy sheaf throughout the country after it staged a cruel farce in the name of an election. They are destroying the houses, shops and markets of innocent people. They are setting fires. They are continuously attacking their businesses, farms and other assets,” he said in the briefing.

“They have started a phase of arresting people and attacking them physically and harassing them. Some of the people were even killed. I strongly demand an immediate end to the post-election violence by the Awami League and call for proper legal action against it,” said Rizvi.

BNP leaders and activists are unable to stay in their own neighbourhood, he said.

The BNP and its allies won seven seats in the 11th national election on Dec 30, the worst performance since it participated in a parliamentary election.

The Awami League led alliance has bagged 288 seats and will form the government for the third consecutive time.

The Jatiya Oikya Front has rejected the election results complaining of ‘rigging’ and demanded a fresh election.

The Election Commission says that there is no scope for fresh election.

The Awami League says the BNP’s loss is their ‘own fault.’

“On the eve of election day, on Dec 29, the law enforcement agents and the Awami League cadres were engaged in a celebration of poll rigging. They put the last nail in the coffin of the democracy on Dec 30, the election day which was followed by a severe disaster,” said Rizvi.

“The global community watched the scene of the BGB-RAB-police hurting the self-respect of our people, and watched the cheating at the polls.”

The ruling party has spent ‘big money’ on the law enforcement agencies to ensure the ‘fake victory’ in the election, said the BNP leader.

“Sheikh Hasina’s party did not win by securing votes by the people but through fake ballots. Now, the government will be a government of the BGB, by the RAB and for the police,” he said.

During the press briefing, he complained of the violence by the ‘law enforcement agents and the miscreants of the ruling party’ marking the election in Daudkandi Poura Sadar, Goalmari, Sundolpur, Biteshwar, Marufa, Doulatpur, Eliotganj for Cumilla-1 seat and Chandanaish and 6 unions in Satkaniya for Chattogram-14 seat.

“I am presenting the situation from the constituency of Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Oli Ahmed as examples. There have been similar incidents of violent attacks, looting, torturing, extortion and publicly threatening of the BNP leaders and activists by the Awami League in 300 election constituencies.”

Rizvi called those who called the election peaceful ‘hypocrites’ or said they ‘took bribes’.

The BNP senior joint secretary general also spoke about the incident of the wife of an auto-rickshaw driver in Noakhali who was allegedly raped by the ruling party activists for ‘not voting for boat’ on the election day.

“This is not molesting a woman but molesting the voting rights of the people,” he said.

“The downfall will come.”