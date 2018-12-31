BNP demands cancellation of ‘engineered’ election results, fresh polls

It has planned to “start a legal battle along with continuing protests” to have the demand met, but has not cleared yet how.

At a media conference after a meeting of their policymaking National Standing Committee on Monday evening, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they will reveal their plan “when the time comes”.

He alleged the results of Sunday’s elections, according to which the ruling Awami League is going to form the government for the third consecutive term, had been “fixed beforehand”.

“We will decide after gathering all the data. We will set out future plan after discussions with our allies,” Mirza Fakhrul said.

“Of course we will organise (protest) programmes,” he said on being asked and added that they were mulling legal options as well.

Asked if the five BNP candidates, who won the election to the 300-seat parliament, will still take oath after rejection of the results, he did not give a clear reply: “We have rejected the results.”

“This election was engineered in the night before the election. The people have been robbed of their right to vote, which they did not enjoy in past 10 years as well,” he added.