Quader urges AL activists to show restraint after election win

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Dec 2018 12:12 BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2018 13:12 BdST

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has warned Awami League activists to not get carried away after their victory in the polls and to refrain from behaving badly with political opponents.

Quader made the remarks after congratulating the activists in his Noakhali district and said that the prime minister had instructed them not to engage in any improper behaviour.

“I am calling on you to follow our leader’s instructions. The prime minister says there should be no marches. Be patient and show restraint in your celebrations. Do not take advantage of the situation. Do not behave badly with our political opponents.”

He called upon the party’s activists to maintain the political tradition of his constituency.

Quader said that though some parts of the country had experienced election trouble, his constituency had not.

“I say to everyone, our constituency has a tradition of leaving the chaos of politics on the election field. Do not allow political rivalries and the reactions to them to affect your homes. I do not believe in a politics of animosity and revenge. Politics has its tides. Sometimes you are strong, at other times weak. Do not get carried away after seeing the results.”

Obaidul Quader also thanked the party activists of his constituency for helping to elect him.

