Khaleda tells voters to guard centres in ‘message sent’ from jail
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Dec 2018 17:12 BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2018 18:12 BdST
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has urged supporters to ‘guard voting centres’ in a statement released purportedly from jail.
Her message was read out by BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi during a media briefing on Saturday.
Voting for the 11th national election will be held on Sunday. Khaleda, who served two terms as prime minister, cannot contest due to her conviction for graft.
Rizvi however did not say how he received the message from Khaleda, who is currently at Dhaka’s old central jail.
“She said ‘Tomorrow will bring us the opportunity to free the nation from dictators, so go to your voting centres in groups and disregard every intimidation. Each vote you cast will pave the way for freedom of democracy and people’,” said Rizvi.
“She has urged you to take turns in securing voting centres starting today. And after you have prayed Fazr (dawn prayer) line up outside the voting centres. And after you’re done voting make sure you don’t leave the premises.”
Khaleda has also instructed polling agents to not sign off any document without first finding out the exact number of votes received by each candidate, he said.
“The chairperson has asked you to not
sign on blank documents. Don’t sign until the presiding officer has signed on
the results. You’ll go with the presiding officer when he goes to the office of
the returning officer or the assistant returning officer.”
Khaleda was sent to jail after a court sentenced her to five years in prison for embezzling funds from the Zia Orphanage Trust on Feb 8.
She has been the sole prisoner at a building in Old Dhaka that once housed the Dhaka Central Jail, which shifted to a new address at Keraniganj.
Her party is contesting the election by forming the Jatiya Oikya Jote, an alliance headed by Gono Forum President Dr Kamal Hossain.
The BNP and the Oikya Jote have blamed the ruling Awami League for obstructing their campaigns. The leaders have been hoping for a “quiet voters’ revolution”.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Khaleda tells voters to guard centres in ‘message sent’ from jail
- CEC won’t let army work freely in election: BNP
- ‘Fielding ex-Jamaat people is stupid’: Dr Kamal Hossain tells Indian newspaper
- Ershad says ‘sister’ Hasina has his full support
- ‘Emergency meeting’ called by Oikya Front leader Kamal Hossain
- Three remanded as BNP calls alleged plot to influence vote with foreign money 'a drama'
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad returns home from Singapore four days before election
- Bomb materials found in car owned by Chattogram BNP candidate’s brother
- BNP candidate’s home comes under attack in Madaripur
- DMP team goes to Kamal Hossain’s office to discuss his security
Most Read
- With flowers, Salman F Rahman meets Dhaka-1 rival Salma
- BNP backs Salman F Rahman’s rival Salma Islam in race for Dhaka-1
- City election voters can know their numbers, polling centres by SMS
- Attack on Hindus a disgrace to the nation: RAB chief Benazir
- Voters swooned as Mashrafe’s wife takes campaign by surprise
- Awami League will win third straight term to develop Bangladesh: Sajeeb Wazed
- Dhaka-12: Home Minister Kamal is canvassing, BNP’s Nirob silent
- Bangladesh orders shutdown of 3G, 4G services for polls
- EC to voters: Keep mobile phones off inside polling stations