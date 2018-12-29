Home > Politics

Khaleda tells voters to guard centres in ‘message sent’ from jail

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Dec 2018 17:12 BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2018 18:12 BdST

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has urged supporters to ‘guard voting centres’ in a statement released purportedly from jail.

Her message was read out by BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi during a media briefing on Saturday.

Voting for the 11th national election will be held on Sunday. Khaleda, who served two terms as prime minister, cannot contest due to her conviction for graft. 

Rizvi however did not say how he received the message from Khaleda, who is currently at Dhaka’s old central jail.

“She said ‘Tomorrow will bring us the opportunity to free the nation from dictators, so go to your voting centres in groups and disregard every intimidation. Each vote you cast will pave the way for freedom of democracy and people’,” said Rizvi. 

Khaleda asked supporters to start guarding voting centres from Saturday afternoon, said Rizvi.

“She has urged you to take turns in securing voting centres starting today. And after you have prayed Fazr (dawn prayer) line up outside the voting centres. And after you’re done voting make sure you don’t leave the premises.”

Khaleda has also instructed polling agents to not sign off any document without first finding out the exact number of votes received by each candidate, he said.

“The chairperson has asked you to not sign on blank documents. Don’t sign until the presiding officer has signed on the results. You’ll go with the presiding officer when he goes to the office of the returning officer or the assistant returning officer.”    

Khaleda was sent to jail after a court sentenced her to five years in prison for embezzling funds from the Zia Orphanage Trust on Feb 8.  

She has been the sole prisoner at a building in Old Dhaka that once housed the Dhaka Central Jail, which shifted to a new address at Keraniganj.

Her party is contesting the election by forming the Jatiya Oikya Jote, an alliance headed by Gono Forum President Dr Kamal Hossain. 

The BNP and the Oikya Jote have blamed the ruling Awami League for obstructing their campaigns. The leaders have been hoping for a “quiet voters’ revolution”.    

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

‘CEC won’t let army work freely’

File Photo: Gono Forum Chairman Kamal Hossain speaks at a press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Oct 22, 2018.

‘Fielding ex-Jamaat people is stupid’: Dr Kamal

Fully support ‘sister’ Hasina: Ershad

Jatiya Oikya Front chief Dr Kamal Hossain briefing the media after meeting Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda at the commission in Dhaka on Monday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Kamal calls ‘emergency meeting’

Millions of taka in cash and cheque were seized during a RAB raid on export-import firm United Corporation's Motijheel offices over alleged election fraud on Tuesday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Polls plot charge a drama: BNP

HM Ershad flew to Singapore for 'advanced medical treatment' on Dec 10, giving rise to a flurry of speculations ahead of the Dec 30 election. File Photo

Ershad returns

DMP goes to Kamal Hossain’s office

Bomb materials found in car

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.