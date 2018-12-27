Three remanded as BNP calls alleged plot to influence vote with foreign money 'a drama'

“The government will stage many more dramas until the eve of the election,” Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told a press conference at the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a Dhaka court granted police five days to grill in custody the three arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB in an investigation into the alleged plot on Tuesday.

The three are AM Ali Haider alias Nafiz, managing director of the United Corporation at Motijheel, its Office Assistant Alamgir Hossain, and Joynal Abedin, general manager of Amena Enterprise at Gulshan.

They sought bail while police filed a petition to remand them for 10 days. Metropolitan Magistrate Masud Ur Rahman denied them bail and granted the remand.

The RAB seized Tk 180 million from the United Corporation and posters of BNP acting chief in exile Tarique Rahman’s former aide Miah Nuruddin Ahmad Apu, who is contesting for the Shariatpur-3 (Damudya-Vedarganj-Goasairhat) seat as a BNP candidate in the Dec 30 elections.

Investigator Motijheel Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Faruq Hossain said in the remand petition that it was necessary to grill the three in custody to track the source of the money and the financer.

The money was brought to influence the election through violence, SI Faruq alleged. The trio faces money laundering and antiterrorism charges.

RAB Director General Benazir Ahmed said they foiled a “horrible conspiracy” in which around Tk 1.5 billion came from Dubai through Hundi.

One of the arrestees, Joynal, had close links to the ‘Hawa Bhaban’, a building at Banani that had been the centre of power during the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government, according to Benazir.

Rizvi said the ruling Awami League was using the RAB chief to “make the lies believable to people”.

“They are using the law-enforcing agencies to conduct a one-sided election,” he alleged.

He also argued that the posters of Apu found in the office cannot belong to the candidate as everyone knows printing colourful posters for election campaign is illegal.

“It is the RAB which printed the colourful posters,” the BNP leader claimed.