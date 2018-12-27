Ershad says ‘sister’ Hasina has his full support

Ershad made a dramatic departure for Singapore on Dec 12, but gave a press conference on Thursday after his return.

“I fully support my sister Sheikh Hasina,” he said. “I will do all that I can to help my sister Sheikh Hasina in the election.”

Ershad, who held the press conference at his own home in Dhaka’s Baridhara, said that the Jatiya Party has to accept the decisions of the Grand Alliance and that he was stepping down from the Dhaka-17 race.