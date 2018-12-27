Home > Politics

‘Emergency meeting’ called by Oikya Front leader Kamal Hossain

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-27 16:06:11.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-27 16:06:11.0 BdST

Jatiya Oikya Front leader Kamal Hossain has called an ‘emergency meeting’ of the alliance.

The meeting was to begin at Kamal's office at Zaman Tower in Purana Paltan at 3pm on Thursday.

Kamal is expected to hold a press conference at 5pm, said Oikya Front Media Coordinator Latiful Bari Hamim.

The alliance spokesman, BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, is returning to Dhaka after attending campaign events in Bogura, Rangpur and Thakurgaon.

In addition to the BNP and Kamal’s Gono Forum party, the anti-government Jatiya Oikya Front alliance also comprises Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal -- JSD, Krishak Sramik Janata League, Nagorik Oikya and Jatiya Oikya Prokriya. The Jatiya Oikya Front candidates are using the BNP’s ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol for the parliamentary election.

A delegation of Oikya Front leaders led by Kamal met Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda on Tuesday to discuss allegations of attacks against their candidates and supporters. They walked out an hour-and-a-half into the meeting after a heated exchange.

A Dhaka Metropolitan Police delegation then visited the offices of Kamal in Motijheel on Wednesday to discuss matters tied to his security.

Gono Forum General Secretary Mostafa Mohsin Montu said at a press conference on Wednesday night that party leaders and activists were indiscriminately arrested, harassed and threatened.

"The situation is so terrible that I cannot express it in words,” he said.

Oikya Front leaders say that the emergency meeting has been called to review the overall situation in the context of blocked campaigns, attacks on activists and unwarranted arrests.

