Jatiya Party chief Ershad returns home from Singapore four days before election

Ershad left the airport for his Baridhara home immediately after the plane carrying the former military strongman arrived at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport at 9pm on Wednesday.

He did not speak to the media.

The Jatiya Party said in a statement that its chairman returned home after medical checkup in Singapore.

Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu, a member of the party’s presidium, and Ershad’s Personal Assistant Monjurul Islam also returned with Ershad.

Ershad’s Special Assistant ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader, Jatiya Party Presidium Member SM Faisal Chisty, its Joint Office Secretary MA Razzaq Khan and Dhaka Metropolitan South unit General Secretary Shafiqul Islam Sentu, among others, welcomed the party chief at the airport.

No Jatiya Party leader would speak about Ershad’s health.

He flew to Singapore for treatment on Dec 10, giving rise to a flurry of speculations ahead of the Dec 30 elections.

He is contesting for two seats in the parliamentary election – Rangpur-3 and Dhaka-17.

Some of his supporters said the party had hinted he would pull out from Dhaka-17, but some others said their ‘hero of politics’ would return on Dec 22 to fight for the seat in the capital.

The plot over his illness before polls thickened when one of his aides confirmed that the Jatiya Party chief was not returning home from Singapore on Dec 23.

The Jatiya Party has been allotted 26 seats to fight for in the election by the Awami League-led Grand Alliance but its leaders had submitted almost 150 nomination pleas.

The move has been angering Awami League grassroots leaders, but top leaders said it aimed to have the Jatiya Party in the opposition again if the BNP pulls out from the election in the eleventh hour.

The Grand Alliance may win 248 out of 300 seats in the parliamentary election, according to a survey by the Research and Development Center published earlier on Wednesday.

DRAMA OVER ILLNESS

Ershad’s ‘illness’ has drawn the attention of the media and political discussions as the Jatiya Party chief had been admitted to the Combined Military Hospital also before the last elections.

Ershad had announced that he would not run in the 2014 election over the ‘dramatic illness’, but was elected during his stay in the hospital and was later appointed as the prime minister’s special envoy.

A fresh wave of discussion began about his ‘illness’ when the news was out during the nomination process that he had been admitted to the CMH because of ‘low haemoglobin count in his blood’.

Ershad is ‘genuinely sick’ and the situation is not a ‘political stunt,’ Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader told reporters at the end of the last month.

But the then Jatiya Party secretary general Howlader gave a different account. Ershad’s sickness is ‘not that serious,’ he had said, adding that Ershad will run for parliament.

Since then a number of Jatiya Party leaders have accused Ershad and Howlader of charging them exorbitant sums of money for nominations, which Howlader had denied.

There was a sudden change in the Jatiya Party after Howlader’s nomination for Patuakhali-1 seat was rejected. The secretary general, a close confidante of the party chief, was replaced with Mashiur Rahman Ranga, known as a ‘close aide’ to the government.

Ershad feels ‘vulnerable’ due to a low haemoglobin count in his blood, Ranga told journalists. He needs to frequent the hospital, he added.

“He goes to CMH if he suffers sleep disturbances. He feels scared of being alone in the house. Also, there is always a risk of infection.”

On Dec 6, the Jatiya Party chairman suddenly came to his political office in Banani and spoke for a few minutes with leaders and activists.

There he claimed that he had been barred from getting medical treatment and also from travelling abroad.

Ershad is ‘as fit’ as you can be ‘at the age of 88,’ his brother and the party’s Co-Chairman GM Quader had said. There is no ‘mystery’ about it, he had remarked.