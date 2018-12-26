BNP candidate’s home comes under attack in Madaripur
Madaripur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-26 16:04:29.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-26 16:04:29.0 BdST
The residence of BNP candidate Milton Boidya, who is running for the Madaripur-2 seat, has been vandalised amid campaigns for the Dec 30 election.
The incident occurred in Rajoir Upazila’s Amgram Bazar area around 8pm on Tuesday.
Milton, a BNP leader, blamed local Union Council Chairman Jahidur Rahman Tipu for the attack. Tipu denied the allegation.
Shipping Minister Shajahan Khan is running for the Madaripur-2 seat against Boidya.
Hundreds of Awami League supporters, led by Tipu, vandalised his residence and looted valuables, the BNP candidate alleged.
“This kind of attacks shows that there is no proper environment for the election.”
BNP supporters hurled brickbats at Awami League supporters during a procession near Milton’s house, Tipu claimed, responding to a question over the allegations.
“When my supporters became angry I restored order to the situation,” Tipu said. “We did not vandalise any house.”
The allegation is false, he said.
Police rushed to the spot during the incident and restored order, said Ziaul Morshed, chief of Rajoir Police Station.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP candidate’s home comes under attack in Madaripur
- DMP team goes to Kamal Hossain’s office to discuss his security
- Hasina’s son-in-law, grandchildren hit the campaign trail
- BNP’s Fakhrul greeted with cash garlands at Thakurgaon
- Police catch two suspects ‘bribing’ voters for BNP candidate Mirza Abbas
- Why tolerate unelected rulers, asks Oikya Front chief Kamal
- Jatiya Party looks to retake Rangpur-2 seat from Awami League
- AL alleges BNP-Jamaat attacks, demands equal election opportunities for all
- Awami League briefs diplomats on election issues
- Ershad mystery deepens as aide says Jatiya Party chief is ‘not returning home Monday’
Most Read
- PSC, JSC results to be published Monday
- RAB names ex-Tarique aide in alleged plot to influence polls with Tk 1.5bn from abroad
- BNP asks CEC Huda to resign ‘right now’ after attack on Gayeshwar
- Fakhrul’s campaigners seek vote in AL MP Momotaz’s tune in copyright breach
- Hasina’s son-in-law, grandchildren hit the campaign trail
- Oikya Front walks out of meeting with CEC
- Indian policy change eases Bangladesh’s electricity import
- AL, BNP candidates switch parties in Moulvibazar-2 seat
- A day with Mashrafe in the election field
- All students from 43 schools failed JSC-JDC exams