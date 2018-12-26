BNP candidate’s home comes under attack in Madaripur

The incident occurred in Rajoir Upazila’s Amgram Bazar area around 8pm on Tuesday.

Milton, a BNP leader, blamed local Union Council Chairman Jahidur Rahman Tipu for the attack. Tipu denied the allegation.

Shipping Minister Shajahan Khan is running for the Madaripur-2 seat against Boidya.

Hundreds of Awami League supporters, led by Tipu, vandalised his residence and looted valuables, the BNP candidate alleged.

“This kind of attacks shows that there is no proper environment for the election.”

BNP supporters hurled brickbats at Awami League supporters during a procession near Milton’s house, Tipu claimed, responding to a question over the allegations.

“When my supporters became angry I restored order to the situation,” Tipu said. “We did not vandalise any house.”

The allegation is false, he said.

Police rushed to the spot during the incident and restored order, said Ziaul Morshed, chief of Rajoir Police Station.