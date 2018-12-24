Why tolerate unelected rulers, asks Oikya Front chief Kamal

Such politicians are descendants of Yahya Khan, the Pakistani president infamous for directing atrocities during Bangladesh’s Liberation War.

“The constitution declares that the nation belongs to the people. Our martyrs (of the Liberation War) dreamed that one day we would be able to vote,” Kamal said at a meeting at Dhaka’s National Press Club on Monday

Kamal, a top lawyer who led the drafting of Bangladesh’s first constitution, is leading the anti-government alliance competing in the Dec 30 election.

“It’s not just about voting, we have brought forward the freedom bestowed to us by the martyrs of our war. Voting can protect our freedom. So vote for the true representatives of your nation.”

“It is not acceptable that unelected persons will run our nation. That’s what our brothers are saying here, they’re saying unelected people are in government. Can we truly accept this?” he asked.

Kamal urged election officials, police and army personnel to be neutral in carrying out their duties.

“I don’t like to imagine that those tasked with organising our voting will betray their nation and commit acts for which they’ll be ashamed all their lives.”

“As for the people who claim our nation is divided, I tell them they’ve lost their minds. I tell them to see our unity. We have seen the Liberation War, the difficult year after that and also 1975, when we felt we lost everything we had.”

“Bangabandhu was afflicted, so was Tajuddin Bhai. But who saved the day? We saved it with our unity. Bangabir Kader Siddique, who is seated next to me, has fought oppression,” said Kamal.

“Those who think they can shut us up with threats live in a fool’s paradise. Bengalees are unafraid by nature. Come and meet us face to face. Bring your goons, guns and the weapons you have been using to beat up opposition supporters across the nation,” Kamal said.

“Those who harass ordinary people are cowards. It is simply impossible to kill off 170 million people.”