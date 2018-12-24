Home > Politics

Police catch two suspects ‘bribing’ voters for BNP candidate Mirza Abbas

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-24 18:35:57.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 18:35:57.0 BdST

Police say they have arrested two suspects who were bribing voters on behalf of BNP leader Mirza Abbas.

Shahidul Islam and ‘Muhith’ were detained in a sting operation on Monday morning, while they were in possession of Tk 400,000 in cash, said the Detective Branch.

“Undercover detectives caught the two after finding out about the money transactions through mobile phone tracking,” said Atikul Islam, assistant deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police for Motijheel Zone.

“We know about the political ties of one of the suspects. We are trying to find out more about the other individual,” said ADC Atikul.

“During questioning, both identified themselves as workers of Mirza Abbas, who is a candidate of the BNP and the Oikya Front at Dhaka-8.”

Abbas, a standing committee member of the BNP, was not immediately available for comment.

He will be going to head-to-head against Workers Party chief Rashed Khan Menon when the polls open Dec 30.  Abbas’s wife Afroza Abbas is a BNP candidate for the neighbouring parliamentary seat.   

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

AL demands equal opportunities

HM Ershad flew to Singapore for 'advanced medical treatment' on Dec 10, giving rise to a flurry of speculations ahead of the Dec 30 election. File Photo

Ershad ‘not returning now’

AL briefs diplomats

Latif Siddique quitting election

Rangpur overcame bad times: Hasina

‘Hero of politics’ gives rise to drama

AL blocking Oikya Front from polls: Kamal

BNP in tatters: Hasina

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.