Police catch two suspects ‘bribing’ voters for BNP candidate Mirza Abbas
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-24 18:35:57.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 18:35:57.0 BdST
Police say they have arrested two suspects who were bribing voters on behalf of BNP leader Mirza Abbas.
Shahidul Islam and ‘Muhith’ were detained in a sting operation on Monday morning, while they were in possession of Tk 400,000 in cash, said the Detective Branch.
“Undercover detectives caught the two after finding out about the money transactions through mobile phone tracking,” said Atikul Islam, assistant deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police for Motijheel Zone.
“We know about the political ties of one of the suspects. We are trying to find out more about the other individual,” said ADC Atikul.
“During questioning, both identified themselves as workers of Mirza Abbas, who is a candidate of the BNP and the Oikya Front at Dhaka-8.”
Abbas, a standing committee member of the BNP, was not immediately available for comment.
He will be going to head-to-head against Workers Party chief Rashed Khan Menon when the polls open Dec 30. Abbas’s wife Afroza Abbas is a BNP candidate for the neighbouring parliamentary seat.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jatiya Party looks to retake Rangpur-2 seat from Awami League
- AL alleges BNP-Jamaat attacks, demands equal election opportunities for all
- Awami League briefs diplomats on election issues
- Ershad mystery deepens as aide says Jatiya Party chief is ‘not returning home Monday’
- Hasina says development plans pulled Rangpur out of poverty
- ‘Hero of politics’ Ershad gives rise to drama over Dhaka-17
- Latif Siddique says he is quitting election over 'irregularities'
- ‘Nomination trade’ leaves BNP in chaos: Hasina
- Army deployment will change election situation, says Rizvi
- AL, police forcing Oikya Front out of election: Dr Kamal
Most Read
- PSC, JSC results to be published Monday
- JSC-JDC pass rate 85.83%, GPA 5.0 rate drops sharply
- PSC pass rate 97.59%, Ebtedayee pass rate 97.69%
- Results of PSC, JSC to be published on Dec 24
- Oppression led to the birth of Bangladesh, says Pakistan’s Imran Khan
- Results of PSC, JSC to be published by Dec 27
- Yunus’ micro-credit provider Grameen Foundation Scotland collapses
- EC allows Jamaat leaders to remain candidates
- No vehicles on voting day, no motorcycles for four days
- Bangladesh responds to ‘disheartening’ US statement on election monitoring team