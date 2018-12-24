Police catch two suspects ‘bribing’ voters for BNP candidate Mirza Abbas

Shahidul Islam and ‘Muhith’ were detained in a sting operation on Monday morning, while they were in possession of Tk 400,000 in cash, said the Detective Branch.

“Undercover detectives caught the two after finding out about the money transactions through mobile phone tracking,” said Atikul Islam, assistant deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police for Motijheel Zone.

“We know about the political ties of one of the suspects. We are trying to find out more about the other individual,” said ADC Atikul.

“During questioning, both identified themselves as workers of Mirza Abbas, who is a candidate of the BNP and the Oikya Front at Dhaka-8.”

Abbas, a standing committee member of the BNP, was not immediately available for comment.

He will be going to head-to-head against Workers Party chief Rashed Khan Menon when the polls open Dec 30. Abbas’s wife Afroza Abbas is a BNP candidate for the neighbouring parliamentary seat.