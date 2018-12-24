Jatiya Party looks to retake Rangpur-2 seat from Awami League
Masum Billah and Aftabuzzaman Hiru from Rangpur, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-24 16:54:16.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 16:54:16.0 BdST
The Jatiya Party has considered the Rangpur-2 parliamentary constituency as its stronghold since the rule of HM Ershad.
During the fifth and the seventh parliamentary elections, Ershad was the MP from the constituency. The Jatiya Party's candidates won the seat in the next two elections.
But the party was dethroned during the 10th parliamentary election by Awami League candidate Duke Chowdhury. Duke looks to retain his seat in the Dec 30 polls.
Voters feel that Kumaresh Chandra Roy of JSD, who has campaigned claiming to be a candidate of the Grand Alliance, will get a fair share of the votes.
Mohammad Ali Sarkar, who was once a member of the Jatiya Party, is representing the BNP in this constituency. However voters think that he will not be able to compete with the other candidates.
Taraganj voter Abul Kalam told bdnews24.com, "This year's race will be largely contested between the Jatiya Party and the Awami League.”
