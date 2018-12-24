Hasina’s son-in-law, grandchildren hit the campaign trail

LGRD Minister Khandker Mosharraf Hossain, father-in-law of Hasina’s daughter Saima Wazed Hossain Putul, is running for the Faridpur-3 parliamentary seat with the ruling party’s ‘boat’ symbol.



His son Khandker Masrur Hossain Mitu and his daughters Alize Khandker Ruponti and Amrin Khandker Shamonti addressed campaign rallies in the district on Monday.



Masrur highlighted the development work of the Awami League government at a rally at the Krishnanagar Union of Faridpur Sadar Upazila.



He urged voters to elect Khandker Mosharraf in the Dec 30 polls.



“My father has nothing more to gain in life. He remains active in politics as a matter of tradition. He wants to keep serving the people throughout the latter part of his life.



“You have proof of this. Faridpur has seen significant development in every aspect. You must vote for boat to continue this trend of development,” he said.



Hasina’s granddaughters Ruponti and Shamonti also spoke at two election meetings in the Chandpur Union of the Sadar Upazila.



“We are here for our grandfather. We are here for ‘boat’. Please vote for ‘boat’ and pray for us. Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu!” Ruponti said.



Shamonti echoed her sister.