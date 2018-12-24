BNP’s Fakhrul greeted with cash garlands at Thakurgaon
Thakurgaon Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-24 19:33:03.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 19:33:03.0 BdST
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been greeted with three cash garlands by his supporters at Thakurgaon.
Fakhrul, running for parliament from Thakurgaon-1, addressed a mass rally at the Sadar Upazila on Monday afternoon.
A group of supporters put the money garlands around Fakhrul’s neck as soon as he got up on the rally stage at Jamalpur Union’s Shibganj Senior Dakhil Madrasa.
“People express their love in different ways. This is an expression of love,” said assistant general secretary of the BNP at Jamalpur Union, when asked about the garlands.
The three garlands were made using cash amounting to Tk 35,000, he said. “One of them is from the BNP’s local unit for women. The other two were from locals.”
“The Bangladeshi people trust their military. We feel safe when they are on the field. I hope our soldiers live up to the expectation’s of the people. I hope they’ll do what the people want and ensure a fair election,” said Fakhrul.
The BNP leader said there was no system for getting justice in Bangladesh.
“People are weary from Awami League’s oppression. They’re looting everything. There’s looting at the banks and the stock market. All banks are fighting bankruptcy.”
“Let us not allow more time to this monstrous and fascist government. We will have to defeat them,” said Fakhrul.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
