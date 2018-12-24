AL alleges BNP-Jamaat attacks, demands equal election opportunities for all
The Awami League has raised the same demand its rival the BNP has been making at the Election Commission – equal opportunities for all candidates.
A week before the vote on Sunday, a delegation of the ruling party registered their complaints with the EC over alleged attacks on the supporters of its candidates.
Claiming that its supporters are being attacked more often than those of other parties are across Bangladesh before the polls, the delegation demanded that the EC even the ground for all the players.
After filing the complaints, Akhtaruzzaman, a member of the Awami League’s election conduction committee, told the media that the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami were carrying out the attacks to “create a state of anarchy they had created in 2013” before the last election.
“It will be risky for us to join the election if the situation continues. So we’ve demanded that the chief election commissioner ensure a level playing field by immediately arresting the BNP-Jamaat goons,” he added.
The Awami League has suffered bomb, gun and arson attacks in at least 24 places, according to Akhtaruzzaman. Five activists have been killed and 250 others injured in those attacks, he said.
The BNP and its alliances have long been demanding stern actions by the EC to ensure equal opportunities for all since before the announcement of the schedule.
They claim there can be no level playing field for election with a partisan government in power, and MPs and ministers campaigning for candidates or being contestants themselves.
The Awami League, however, has highlighted the deaths of two of its supporters in polls violence after the campaigning began to back its claim that its supporters are coming under more attacks.
The BNP leaders visited the EC on Sunday also alleging that the government was not allowing the party to organise a rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka though Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had addressed a similar rally at Gulshan.
BNP leader Nazrul Islam Khan said CEC KM Nurul Huda had told them that he will speak to police over permission for the rally planned for Thursday.
