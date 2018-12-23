Hasina says development plans pulled Rangpur out of poverty

The prime minister had addressed an election rally at Taraganj Degree College in Rangpur on Sunday.

“Once, the entire Rangpur was suffering from famine. Rangpur has overcome the bad times and now it is witnessing the good times. There is no monga or famine now,” she said.

“The Awami League government has ensured food, medical treatment, education and housing for everyone. This could happen only because you have voted for the boat repeatedly,” she said.

Hasina urged the voters in Rangpur to vote for her party in the Dec 30 election to enable the Awami League government to finish the initiatives it took over the past ten years for the development of the country.

She introduced the Awami League candidate for Rangpur-2 seat, Abul Kalam Ahsanul Haque Duke Chowdhury, and solicited votes for him.

“We have taken up many initiatives for the development of this part of the country. We want to finish those projects. I have only one goal that all of you remain well. Please vote for the boat symbol; vote for our candidate so we can continue to serve you,” said Hasina.

“We have introduced a system for farmers to open bank accounts with Tk 10 only, and also introduced the cards. They can use the cards to buy agricultural equipment at low cost. We have ensured that the farmers get the proper prices of their produce,” said the prime minister as she described the development initiatives of her government.

Hasina mentioned the government’s plans to build economic zones in parts of the country just the way they did with Uttara EPZ in Syedpur.

The women in the country are getting benefit from the different initiatives taken by the government, she said.

Hasina reached the Syedpur Airport on Sunday morning to take part in the election campaign in the northern part of the country.

Then she travelled to Taraganj in Rangpur by road. People stood by the road to have a glimpse of the Awami League chief.

The local leaders and activists of the Awami League welcomed their party chief with banners, festoons with the portraits of Hasina and her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.