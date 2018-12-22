AL, police forcing Oikya Front out of election: Dr Kamal

“The closer the vote day is getting, the more intense the polls-related attacks, violence, anarchy are becoming,” Dr Kamal told a press conference at the alliance’s Purana Paltan offices in Dhaka on Friday.

“Police torture, attacks and arrests have added to the persecution of the Awami goons,” he added.

He urged the law enforcers and the administration to “shun the path of suppression and return to the right course”. He also called for “proper and effective” steps by the Election Commission to that end.

Jatiya Oikya Front chief Dr Kamal Hossain speaking at a media conference at the alliance’s Purana Paltan offices in Dhaka on Friday.

Dr Kamal, a senior lawyer, also claimed the police actions against the opposition were violation of the constitution.

The High Court has blocked 13 Oikya Front candidates from election while 16 others are in jail, according to the alliance chief.

“These are giving the ruling party an advantage. The Oikya Front is being thrown out of the election through this,” he remarked.

Dr Kamal also asked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to “calm down” with the vote days 10 days away.

“Your misrule has surpassed all autocracies. Let the election be held instead of winning meaningless polls. Please don’t turn the election into a farce,” he said.

He announced rallies and processions at all the constituencies in the capital until Monday.

The Oikya Front would also organise a rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan on Dec 27, he said.