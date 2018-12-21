Hasina seeks vote for AL, warns voters BNP ‘means graft, militancy’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-21 19:45:28.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-21 19:45:32.0 BdST
Sheikh Hasina has sought votes for the Awami League’s ‘boat’ symbol and warned the people about "the involvement of the BNP leaders in corruption, militancy and financial embezzlement".
The prime minister was addressing a campaign rally organised by the ruling party’s Dhaka North unit at the Gulshan Youth Club ground on Friday.
“’Paddy sheaf’ (BNP’s electoral symbol) means corruption, bombings, rise of militancy, money laundering, and embezzlement of the orphans’ money,” she remarked.
“How can those who don’t consider people human beings seek vote for ‘paddy sheaf’,” she asked her audience.
She then said, “’Boat’ symbol means development, prosperity, people’s freedom, change of their fate, and the welfare they deserve. Please consider these facts and cast vote for ‘boat’.”
Referring to the pledges in the party’s election manifesto, she said the Awami League will continue working for the people, but it needed their support again.
“We want vote for ‘boat’ for the country’s security and peace, and to end corruption,” Hasina said.
She also said Bangladesh will be able to celebrate Bangabandhu’s 100th birth anniversary in 2020 and golden jubilee of independence the following year “only if the Awami League forms the next government”.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reintroducing Awami League candidates for different Dhaka constituencies at a campaign rally at the Gulshan Youth Club ground on Friday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Hasina will travel to Sylhet on Saturday to offer prayers at the shrines of three Sufi saints and address a rally as part of campaign.
She is also scheduled to join the campaign in Rangpur on Sunday and address a rally at Kamrangirchar in Dhaka on Monday.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
