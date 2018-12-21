Govt not keeping PM’s promise to stop arrests before polls: BNP
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-21 03:35:29.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-21 03:35:29.0 BdST
The government is not delivering on the promises Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made in the election dialogue with the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.
The BNP secretary general says law enforcers are arresting their leaders and activists, including candidates, despite the Awami League chief’s pledge to stop police harassments before the general election.
“The prime minister promised before everyone during the talks that no arrests would be made after the announcement of the schedule. Her government has not kept the words or she is not letting them do so. Arrests have continued,” Mirza Fakhrul said on Thursday.
Police are arresting 200 to 300 BNP leaders and activists every day while 14 of the candidates are in jail, according to him.
Speaking at a discussion with the leaders of BNP-backed professionals in Dhaka, he also claimed police were arresting them at the jail gates in connection with fresh cases after they were freed on bail in old cases.
“There has been no end to torture, suppression. And the new addition is cancellation of candidacy of our nominees. I don’t know how many of our candidates will finally stay in the race,” he said.
Only the people’s support was helping the BNP to remain in the election, Fakhrul said.
“I see hundreds of thousands of supporters wherever I go,” he added.
He fears more arrests and other sorts of harassment over Hasina’s suspicion that the BNP were printing fake ballots to dupe the voters.
“I thank her for speaking about another misdeed before introducing it,” he said.
