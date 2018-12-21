EA Chaudhury campaigns for Momen in Sylhet, says joining AL was ‘best’ move

Chaudhury, who recently resigned his position as BNP vice-chairmen, says joining the Awami League has been the ‘most correct’ decision.

The Awami League leaders welcomed him with flowers when he joined a meeting of Momen with leaders of professionals in the northeastern city on Friday.

“Joining the Awami League was not a wrong decision. It was the most correct decision,” remarked Chaudhury, who was made the chairman of the Privatisation Commission after the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami coalition came to power in 2001.

He said he “had to make the decision because he had been unable to find any similarity between his views and the BNP’s ideals for a long time”.

Some recent moves by the BNP “shocked me”, he said.

“I want to use my experience and expertise now,” Chaudhury said. A student of economics, he had started his career by joining the Pakistan Civil Service before independence. He had worked as secretary after independence. He also has experience of working at the UN and different international organisations.

“I also want to vindicate my moral standpoint. That’s why I have decided to join the Awami League after ditching the BNP,” he added.

He urged all to vote for the Awami League’s ‘boat’ symbol to speed up development efforts of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Besides Momen, Sylhet Metropolitan Awami League President Bodor Uddin Ahmed Kamran, and Sylhet District Awami League President Shafiqur Rahman, among others, spoke at the meeting.

Chaudhury met Awami League chief Hasina and greeted her with flowers in Dhaka while joining the party on Wednesday.

A former bureaucrat, he was hoping to get nomination from the BNP to run for Sylhet-1 parliamentary seat.

He was on the primary list of BNP nominees, but was later left out.

Before the BNP published the final list of its nominees, Chaudhury had met his relative Finance Minister AMA Muhith at his home in Sylhet.

Muhith’s brother and the Awami League candidate Momen, a former permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN, had also been present.