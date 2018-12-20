Gunshot fired at Mahi’s home in Munshiganj
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-20 01:05:26.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 01:05:26.0 BdST
Unidentified attackers in Munshiganj have fired a gunshot at the home of Mahi B Chowdhury, who is contesting in the election with the Awami League’s ‘boat’ symbol.
The Bikalpadhara Bangladesh joint general secretary was out of home for campaign at the time of the attack at Mojidpur Doyhata village in Srinagar around 9pm on Wednesday.
Police said they recovered a bullet casing from the scene after a bullet tore the window glass of an outhouse where Mahi often spends the night.
No one was injured in the attack as Mahi and members of his family were out, Srinagar Police Station OC Yunus Ali said.
The attackers first cut off the power line to the building and the security cameras before firing the shot, according to Srinagar Swechchhasebak League General Secretary Wahidur Rahman Jithu.
Besides Mahi, the son of former president AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury, the candidates for the Munshiganj-1 seat include Shah Moazzem Hossain of the BNP, Sheikh Muhammad Sirajul Islam of the Jatiya Party, and Samar Dutta of the Left Democratic Alliance.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Gunshot fired at Mahi’s home in Munshiganj
- BNP activists weep as Fakhrul breaks down in tears in Cumilla rally
- Khaleda adviser EA Chaudhury switches sides to join Awami League
- Fasting Latif Siddique shifted to BSMMU from Tangail hospital
- Awami League won’t scramble for power, says PM Hasina
- US Ambassador Miller urges political parties to avoid vote violence
- Nation rejected BNP manifesto: Awami League
- Mirza Fakhrul seeks vote for BNP in Cumilla for Khaleda’s freedom
- Ershad ‘dropping out’ of Dhaka-17 race
- You will face justice in afterlife: Kamal to govt
Most Read
- Khaleda adviser EA Chaudhury switches sides to join Awami League
- Ershad ‘dropping out’ of Dhaka-17 race
- You will face justice in afterlife: Kamal to govt
- BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul on election trail in Cumilla
- Mahbub Talukdar says Huda attacked election commissioner's post by calling him a liar
- Bangladesh retains second place in Asia on World Economic Forum gender gap index
- Latif Siddique rushed to hospital as health deteriorates amid hunger strike
- Awami League outlines path towards developed Bangladesh in manifesto
- Hasina solicits vote for ailing Syed Ashraf from Kishoreganj constituents
- Facebook offered users privacy wall, then let tech giants around it