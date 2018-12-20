Gunshot fired at Mahi’s home in Munshiganj

The Bikalpadhara Bangladesh joint general secretary was out of home for campaign at the time of the attack at Mojidpur Doyhata village in Srinagar around 9pm on Wednesday.

Police said they recovered a bullet casing from the scene after a bullet tore the window glass of an outhouse where Mahi often spends the night.

No one was injured in the attack as Mahi and members of his family were out, Srinagar Police Station OC Yunus Ali said.

The attackers first cut off the power line to the building and the security cameras before firing the shot, according to Srinagar Swechchhasebak League General Secretary Wahidur Rahman Jithu.

Besides Mahi, the son of former president AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury, the candidates for the Munshiganj-1 seat include Shah Moazzem Hossain of the BNP, Sheikh Muhammad Sirajul Islam of the Jatiya Party, and Samar Dutta of the Left Democratic Alliance.