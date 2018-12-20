Govt has information about BNP-Jamaat plot, says Hasina

The prime minister made the remarks during a speech at a Narail election rally via videoconference from Dhanmondi on Thursday.

“We must discover their plots. Not just in Narail, but in all of Bangladesh. We are getting various reports of their conspiracies.”

Hasina said people pretending to work for the Awami League had previously stolen elections for the BNP and Jamaat.

“They wear boat badges on their way and then cast ballots for the paddy sheaf once inside. They begin stamping the ballots while pretending to be from the Awami League’s side. But the Awami League knows the tide favours the boat. Everyone is excited to vote for the boat.”

Hasina, the Awami League president, also spoke to rallies in Rajshahi, Gaibandha and Joypurhat on Thursday.

She introduced the candidates for the Grand Alliance before listening to the hopes and expectations of people and party activists.

“Unlike the BNP, the Awami League has never done business out of nominations,” she said. “The BNP approved the nominations of 3-4 people in some places. Then they auctioned off their candidacies to the highest bidder. And now they have internal troubles. They are infighting and setting fire to their own offices. Then they blame others. This is the truth.”

“I have heard reports of another plot. During the election they will wear Mujib coats, put on Awami League or Jubo League badges and attempt to steal votes.”

“They stole from the people and became wealthy. Money laundering, stealing funds, defrauding orphans. This is how they have so much money … this is why the BNP and Jamaat have so much money.”

“They take it all. You should note how they aren’t campaigning. They are busy plotting and conspiring. I have heard they are making fake ballot papers. They will try many things. They will try to steal the right to vote from the people.”

Hasina also rubbished the BNP’s tendency of making allegations.

“The only thing they can do is complain. They do bad things – they set fires at our election offices, vandalise them and kill our activists and then they complain. This is their true character.”

The prime minister also conducted a video conference with Narail-2 candidate and Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. She also introduced Narail-1 boat candidate BM Kabirul Haque Mukti.

“A few days ago you say the Test matches. We beat an internationally renowned side like the West Indies. This is a great honour for Bangladesh. And we have nominated cricket player Mashrafe Bin Mortaza from the Narail-2 seat. He has a leg injury so I didn’t allow him to play. He is here. I ask that you vote for him and for the boat.”

The prime minister thanked Rajshahi residents for electing Khairuzzaman Liton as mayor and called for them to now elect the boat candidates to parliament.

“People’s fortunes have changed since the Awami League came to power. Don’t vote for the boat just for the development of Rajshahi, but for the whole country. We should continue this goal.”

She bashed the BNP and Jamaat for the violence and killings during and after the last parliamentary election.

“They killed police personnel. They torched the regular people who rode on trains, launches, buses and cars to death. They killed truck drivers and their helpers. They didn’t stop at the election. They burned 582 schools, 70 government offices and six land offices.”

Hasina also attacked the Jamaat and BNP for connections to terrorism and militancy.

“The people will vote for the boat in response to these crimes and deliver a victory. Inshallah, we will win the Dec 30 polls and continue our development.”