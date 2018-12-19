You will face justice in afterlife: Kamal to govt

Kamal, enraged by the ‘violence and persecution’ of paddy sheaf candidates and supporters, said the Awami League should just tell them to ‘accept their defeat’ instead of attempting to cling to power through such ‘deceptive means’.

The BNP and its allies have alleged that its candidates and supporters are being persecuted across the country since the start of the campaigns for the Dec 30 polls. Leaders from the Kamal-led Gono Forum are also competing under the paddy sheaf symbol.

Kamal has also become the leader of the Jatiya Oikya Front, an opposition alliance that counts the BNP as its largest member.

Kamal, a veteran lawyer, made the remarks at a discussion at the Supreme Court Bar Association Auditorium on Wednesday.

“We will remember what powers you use to rule,” he said. “What you are doing now is completely unconstitutional. I say this for your own good -- stop police from engaging in such acts without delay.”

“I am watching astonished as police pick up people without any regard to law. Police do not have the right to do such things.”

Kamal claimed he had never seen anything like this. “It is wrong to consider this good governance. Anyone who says this is a proper rule is a liar.”

Kamal dared the government to arrest him.

Kamal Hossain

“Arrest me. I am saying it in front of your police. If you are brave enough then arrest me. It is astonishing to see such things 47 years after independence.”

“If you continue to misuse the police then, regardless of what happens to me, you will have to answer for it. Even if you manage to squeak for now, you will have to come face to face with justice in the afterlife, Inshallah. Remember that.”

Kamal said the Awami League was trying to cling on to power using whatever means possible.

“If you want a so-called election where you take all 300 seats, simply tell us! You keep saying you will stay for another five years. Instead of asking us in this way, just tell us. Say you will stay for another five years and we will accept it.”

“I say that everyone has accepted it. Instead of an election they are using a deception to elect 300 people. Is their goal five to stay for another five years? I can tell them now what will happen in five years.”

“You [Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina] are saying you want to stay for another five years to complete the work you have left unfinished. I’m sure there will be more work left in five years. So I will say then, why not stay for five more?”

Kamal called on the government to follow the light of the constitution.

“Follow the constitution with respect. The country cannot function like this. Disrespecting the constitution is disrespecting Bangabandhu. It damages constitutionality. You must refrain from this.”

“Let everyone have their right to vote freely. If the citizens of a free country are blocked from voting it is a blow to our independence. This blow should not be allowed. That is a treasonous act. If anyone believes they can get away with treason, it is not right. Whether it is today or in the future, they will face justice.”

Kamal called on the Election Commission to fulfil their duties.

“All the power is with you. You protect the people’s right to vote. It is your constitutional responsibility. If the government takes unconstitutional action, take steps to prevent it. Issue orders to the government to remove the police.”

The Jatiya Oikya Front chief made the remarks during an event organised by the Bangladesh Human Rights Federation to commemorate the 70th International Human Rights Day and Bangladesh’s 47th Victory Day.