US Ambassador Miller urges political parties to avoid vote violence

Published: 2018-12-19

The US Ambassador in Dhaka Earl Miller has once again urged all parties to eschew violence before and after the Dec 30 general elections.

"You must assure, you must avoid and you must condemn violence,” he said. “Violence only undermines the democratic process,” he reminded his audience.

The ambassador was addressing the monthly luncheon meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Miller earlier had expressed his concern about the reports of violence. Two people have so far died in violence since the beginning of the campaign on Dec 9.

Attacks and clashes between rival supporters are being reported from parts of the country on a daily basis.

The ambassador also spoke on the US-Bangladesh relations and highlighted the potentials of bilateral trade.

The US is the single largest export destination for Bangladesh. The two-way trade which is in favour of Bangladesh is worth more than $7 billion.

The ambassador said Bangladesh being a country of 170 million people is a “significant” market for them.

Miller said he will make US business one of mission’s top priorities during his tenure and work to remove unnecessary or arbitrary regulations, cumbersome customs procedures.

“We can do so much better. So I look to work with the people of Bangladesh and the government of Bangladesh to bring in more trade delegation, more trade missions and more CEOs,” he said.

“So in next three years I hope to see more American companies engaging in Bangladesh and more Bangladeshi companies engaging in the United States. I want to double this number and triple this number,” Miller said.

