Nation rejected BNP manifesto: Awami League

The nation has rejected BNP’s irrelevant and fanciful manifesto, said Awami League Joint General Secretary Jahangir Kabir Nanak in a news conference on Wednesday.

“The Awami League has talked about upping the age limit for entering government jobs in the election manifesto by considering the logical demands of the youth. But BNP’s pledge to completely remove the age bar for entry is baffling and farcical. BNP’s pledge to achieve cheap fame is nothing but ‘deceiving the youth’,” he added.

Nanak believes that there is no such pledge like this anywhere in the world and that this move will only serve to increase the unemployment crisis in the country.

He said it is laughable to hearing a party, which can amend its constitution in secrecy to make the corrupted, money laundering Tarique Rahman the chairman, make a pledge about putting an end to corruption and money laundering.

"BNP is pledging to prevent corruption and money laundering on one hand, while on the other they themselves are smuggling billions through nomination trade,” he said.

The Awami League’s election manifesto created widespread enthusiasm among the people of Bangladesh while the BNP manifesto has left the people baffled and extremely disappointed, he said.

“The people of this country were not expecting such a manifesto from any democratic political party."

The Awami League says that BNP’s election manifesto announced in the month of victory has advocated for war criminals and gone against the ideals of the Liberation War of Bangladesh. “This manifesto seeks to reinstate political validity to Jamaat-e-Islami which has lost its registration. It patronises corruption, mischief, terrorism and militancy,” Nanak says.

“The nation knows that the country will once again be submerged in darkness if the BNP comes back to power. There will be murder, terrorism, minority oppression and corruption – the country will turn into a sanctuary of mischief. Guns will be carried to educational institutions. If Bangladesh develops a culture that is against the ideals of the Liberation War, the dreams of building a rich, beautiful and peaceful state will be far off.”