Mirza Fakhrul seeks vote for BNP in Cumilla for Khaleda’s freedom
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-19 19:53:05.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-19 19:53:05.0 BdST
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has urged the people to go to polling stations in droves and not leave before the end of counting in order to stop irregularities and rigging.
The BNP secretary general says the party’s win in the election will ensure the freedom of its jailed chief Khaleda Zia as well as the “revival of democracy”.
“Your votes will free Khaleda Zia, restore democracy. Please go to the polling stations together on Dec 30 and do not leave until the end of counting after casting your vote. Guard the centres,” he told a campaign rally in Cumilla’s Chandina on Wednesday.
He slated Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda for contesting Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar’s view that not all the candidates were getting equal opportunities to campaign.
“The Election Commission is bogus, the government is bogus. They together have killed democracy. The people won’t accept it,” Mirza Fakhrul said.
Reiterating the pledges the party has made in its manifesto, the BNP leader said, “We will build a peaceful and friendly Bangladesh because we don’t want politics of vengeance.”
“Not only this, but we will also ensure religious freedom of all the people. We’ve said we will form a separate ministry for the Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and other religious minority groups,” he added.
He handed paddy sheaf, the party’s electoral symbol, to the candidate for Cumilla-7 Redwan Ahmed and Kazi Mujibul Haque for Cumilla-3 at the rally.
Redwan is contesting in the election with the BNP’s ticket and Mujibul as a candidate of its ally the Liberal Democratic Party or LDP.
Mirza Fakhrul also took part in different street rallies in the district.
