Khaleda adviser EA Chaudhury switches sides to join Awami League

Chaudhury met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and greeted her with a bouquet of flowers on Wednesday night, said Ashraful Alam Khokon, deputy press secretary to the prime minister.

The former vice-chairman of the BNP stressed that he has faith in Hasina's leadership, Khokon told bdnews24.com.

A former bureaucrat, Chaudhury was hoping to get nomination from the BNP to run for Sylhet-1 parliamentary seat.

He was named in the primary list of BNP nominees, but was later left out.

A member of the BNP chief’s Advisory Council in the party’s last committee, he was made a vice-chairman when the current one was formed.

He was vocal for the BNP in different fora, but not a common face in party programmes.

Police had detained him during the BNP’s anti-government movement in 2013.

After retirement, Chaudhury joined the BNP in 1999 before the party won the 2001 election.

The BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government made him chairman of the Privatisation Commission with the rank of state minister after the election.



He attended the launch of a book on Khaleda on Nov 18.

On Nov 29, he triggered political discussions by visiting his relative AMA Muhith’s home in Sylhet to inform the finance minister that he was seeking the BNP’s ticket to contest for the seat.

Muhith’s brother AK Abdul Momen, a former permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN, is running for the seat as the Awami League candidate.

The BNP finally picked former MP Khandaker Abdul Malik’s son Khandaker Abdul Muktadir for the constituency.

A student of economics, Enam Ahmed Chaudhury had started his career by joining the Pakistan Civil Service before independence.

He had worked as secretary after independence. He also has experience of working at the UN and different international organisations.

Chaudhury hails from an influential family in Sylhet with a lot of leverage in local politics.

His late brother Faruq Ahmed Choudhury was a former foreign secretary.

His younger brother Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury was an adviser to the military-backed caretaker government.

The chief adviser to the caretaker government, Fakhruddin Ahmed, is their brother-in-law.