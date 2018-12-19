BNP activists weep as Fakhrul breaks down in tears in Cumilla rally
Sumon Mahmud from Cumilla, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-19 22:01:21.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 02:27:16.0 BdST
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, whose teary public appearances in the past sparked discussions, has wept again, this time triggering sobs among BNP leaders and activists in Cumilla.
The secretary general got emotional while seeking vote for their jailed candidate Monirul Haque Chowdhury, who is contesting for the Cumilla-10 constituency, at a campaign rally on Wednesday.
His emotion touched Monirul’s daughter Chowdhury Saima Ferdous Shammi, who teaches management at the Dhaka University, and many other leaders and activists at the programme.
“Why she (Saima) is speaking out in rallies even though she is supposed to be busy researching and teaching her students? She is a professor at Dhaka University but she is going here and there for her father,” a sobbing Mirza Fakhrul said.
Describing Saima like his daughter and calling Monirul a friend, the BNP secretary general begged for votes for the freedom of their jailed leaders, including Monirul and party chief Khaleda Zia.
“Is this the kind of independence we expected? The Awami League has shattered all our dreams of independence,” Mirza Fakhrul said.
His speech reduced Saima and many others to tears at one stage.
“My father has been wrongfully sent to jail. We must respond to this through voting for paddy sheaf on Dec 30. We must unite against the torture on the activists in Cumilla,” she said.
Recently, he shed tears while handing nomination forms of Khaleda to BNP leaders and later at a campaign rally in his home district Thakurgaon.
Fakhrul had wept during his speech earlier while describing the condition of BNP leaders and activists in two programmes – one in his home district Thakurgaon last year and another in Dhaka in 2016.
In August last year, a day after visiting a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, he burst into tears while recounting the plights of the Rohingyas.
His tears during campaign have drawn attention of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.
“Weeping or tears don’t bring votes,” he told a programme in Noakhali earlier on Wednesday.
