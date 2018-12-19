Awami League won’t scramble for power, says PM Hasina
Published: 2018-12-19 20:39:34.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-19 21:13:10.0 BdST
In response Jatiya Oikya Front leader Dr Kamal Hossain, who accused the ruling Awami League of assuming power through a ‘farce election’, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she will lead Bangladesh only if chosen by the people.
On Wednesday, Kamal accused Awami League of using the police to oppress opposition activists and vowed that they will be punished for their actions in this life or the next.
Shortly afterwards, Hasina responded to the allegation while speaking at business convention hosted by the FBCCI in Dhaka.
“The people will vote in the elections and whoever they choose will come to power. I don’t plan to scramble for power. If people elect me as their leader, Alhamdulillah. But it’s fine if they don't,” she said.
“A peaceful environment must be ensured and the people should be able vote for a government of their choice.”
Convoys and meetings of almost a dozen BNP leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Mirza Abbas, Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Abdullah Al Noman have also come under attack. BNP leaders have been visiting the Election Commission with complaints of wrongful arrest and supporters being framed in false cases.
“We want a peaceful election. I only have one request and that is for seeking your assistance in maintaining a peaceful environment,” Hasina told the event at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.
Hasina also outlined her government's efforts to develop various sectors. “We have taken up so much work. We haven't neglected any sector. We are bringing development to every arena.”
The Awami League has the framework for developing every sector of the country, she said.
“We promised to produce 16 thousand megawatts of electricity but produced 20 thousand megawatts. We have launched a satellite into space and provided 130 million mobile SIM cards in a country with a population of 160 million. This has made it easier for people to do business.”
“We still have many plans for the country. The Father of the Nation believed Bangladesh would one day be Asia's Switzerland. We want to build Bangladesh using that model.
Bangladesh can be a bridge between the East and the West. But for that to happen, the country’s infrastructure must be developed. We have taken up the work needed to achieve our goals. We have successfully established peaceful ties with our neighbouring countries,” said Hasina.
She vowed to resolve the Rohingya crisis through peaceful dialogue with Myanmar. She also vowed to resolve maritime and border disputes through a settlement agreement.
“We will continue our efforts against militancy, terrorism, drugs and corruption so that peace prevails in our society,’ said Hasina.
“I do not intend to become rich through corruption. I have come to enrich the people of Bangladesh. My aim is to strengthen the socio-economic position of the ordinary people,’ she said, highlighting the use of the country’s own funds to finance the construction of the Padma Bridge.
“People ask me why I work so hard. My father liberated this country. He wanted to bring smiles to the faces of the poor. But he could not live to do it. I have taken it upon myself as a duty and a responsibility to finish what he had started.”
“My children are educated. They can stand on their own feet. I never think about what I will leave behind for them. I only think about what I will do and leave behind for the people of Bangladesh and their future,” said Hasina.
“I hope that children of this country can lead a wonderful life and all our works and initiatives are designed with that in mind.”
Top businessmen from across Bangladesh attend a convention organised by the FBCCI at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Wednesday. Photo: ABM Aktaruzzaman / PID
Hasina urged voters to re-elect the ruling Awami League when polls open on Dec 30 so that progress in development works can continue.
“Give me another opportunity to serve you and complete all the development works that are currently in our hands by voting for the boat.”
The business convention was attended by many leading business owners and top officials of local and multinational companies.
