US envoy voices concerns over campaign violence

Ambassador Earl Miller conveyed his hopes for a free and fair election during a meeting with leaders of the BNP at Gulshan on Tuesday.

Miller’s meeting with the BNP follows a day after he paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, chief of the ruling Awami League, at her office on Monday.

US officials are concerned about the reports describing violence and everyone must come forward to denounce such acts of violence, he said.

Two have so far died in violence since campaigning for the Dec 30 election began on Dec 9. Attacks and clashes between rival supporters are being reported from parts of the country on a daily basis.

The US envoy urged candidates to uphold democratic principles during the campaign. The election cannot be effective without participation of all, added Miller.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who has been blaming the ruling Awami League for spreading violence, told Ambassador Miller that BNP chief Khaleda Zia is behind bars for ‘political reasons’. He also complained of obstructions to their campaign.

“The US envoy is new to his office. He came here for a courtesy meeting. We have talked about the election scene,” Fakhrul later told reporters.

“You already know that they (US) want to see a violence-free election. They want a neutral election that is accepted by all.”