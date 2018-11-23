BNP leader Milon arrested in Chattogram

A team of Chandpur's Detective Branch detained Milon from his relative’s home on Chatteshwari Road on Friday morning, according to Chandpur Superintendent of Police Jihadul Kabir.

"He is being brought to Chandpur. There are 26 cases against him in the Chandpur court. A warrant was issued against him.”

“Ehsanul Haq Milon has been hiding in the house of a man named Shah Alam for the last few days. A team of detectives arrested him from the house named Mamtaj Chhayaneer around 4am, acting on a tip-off,” Chandpur Additional Superintendent of Police Md Mizanur Rahman told bdnews24.com

Milon was a state minister for education during the BNP regime from 2001 to 2006. He went to Malaysia after securing a bail. He is also international affairs secretary of the party.

The news of his return to Bangladesh was published in the media around 10 days ago.

Amid this development, his wife Nazmun Nahar Baby bought a BNP nomination form for him to compete in the 11th parliamentary election from Chandpur-1 constituency (Kachua).

On Nov 18, Milon wrote a letter to the Election Commission seeking help in removing all obstacles to his electoral activities.