North Korea's Kim Jong Un receives car as gift from Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received a car from Russia's President Vladimir Putin as a gift "for his personal use", official media reported on Tuesday, in what could be a violation of the UN ban that Moscow had agreed to adopt against Pyongyang.

The two countries have forged closer ties since Kim and Putin met in September and pledged to promote exchanges in all areas as their international isolation deepened over Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear weapons development.

The Russian-made car was delivered to Kim's top aides by the Russian side on Feb 18, official KCNA news agency said.

Kim's sister "courteously conveyed Kim Jong Un's thanks to Putin to the Russian side, saying that the gift serves as a clear demonstration of the special personal relations between the top leaders," KCNA said.