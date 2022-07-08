UK's Boris Johnson moves wedding party planned for official residence
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jul 2022 04:56 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2022 04:56 PM BdST
Britain's Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, are changing the location of a planned wedding party, an ally of the prime minister said on Friday, denying allegations that he was staying on in a caretaker role because of it.
The Mirror newspaper reported on Thursday that Johnson, who has said he will resign, wanted to stay on for a few months in part because he planned to throw a party at his official Chequers country residence later this month to celebrate his marriage.
An ally of the prime minister said on condition of anonymity that "it's utterly ridiculous to suggest" the party plan was a reason for Johnson to stay on in a caretaker role. The party would no longer take place at Chequers.
Asked about the report on Thursday, a Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister has a strong sense of duty and will continue to serve his country until a new leader is in place, solely to continue his obligation to the public."
In addition to their official 10 Downing Street residence in London, British prime ministers have traditionally used Chequers, a 16th century English country house north of the capital, as a personal country retreat, a place to host world leaders and occasionally, to throw parties.
Johnson married Carrie, 34, last year in a low-key, secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in central London in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
The couple's Chequers wedding party was planned for July 30.
- Abe sought to revive Japan with bold economic policies
- Eminent actor Sharmili Ahmed dies
- How Johnson helped Ukraine’s weapons shopping
- 'Godfather' actor James Caan dies
- Pope Francis denies resignation rumours
- Jackson sworn in as first Black woman on US Supreme Court
- 'The Princess' immerses audiences in Diana's story
- Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch
- Eminent actor Sharmili Ahmed dies at 75
- How Boris Johnson helped Ukraine with its weapons shopping
- Oscar-nominated 'Godfather' actor James Caan dies at 82
- Elon Musk had twins last year with one of his top executives
- Pope Francis denies he is planning to resign soon
- Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as first Black woman on US Supreme Court
Most Read
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha
- Japan ex-PM Abe dies after being shot while making a speech
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Bangladesh looks for answers as crippling power outages loom large
- Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister, dragged down by scandals
- A BGB woman gives birth near Padma Bridge toll plaza
- Putin warns the West Ukraine 'heading for tragedy'
- Eminent actor Sharmili Ahmed dies at 75
- Biman suspends three officials over collision of aircraft in hangar